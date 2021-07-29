Weekly Meditation Group Starting Aug. 3 July 29, 2021 at 2:01 pm Healthy Lincoln CountyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChildren Explore Yoga at Healthy Kids Play GroupGroup Meditation at Sheepscot GeneralNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersThird Talk on Scientifically Based Optimal Brain Health at Lincoln HomeConnecting Children to the Natural World at Botanical Gardens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!