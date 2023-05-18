Wendy Pieh for House District 45 May 18, 2023 at 3:57 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFundraiser for Simmons Campaign April 15Waldoboro Dems To Host Candidate Meet-and-Greet May 7House Candidate Levesque Adds EventsLevesque Announces Schedule of ‘Meet the Candidate’ EventsCrafts on LCTV Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!