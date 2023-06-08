West Boothbay Harbor Student Named to Lasell University Dean’s List June 8, 2023 at 12:10 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLasell University Dean’s ListDean’s ListLocal Student Makes Lasell Dean’s ListCola on Lasell Dean’s ListLasell University Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!