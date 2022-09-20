Westport Island to Award the Boston Post Cane to Morton Mendes Submitted article September 20, 2022 at 4:11 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWillow Grange NewsWestport Island Withdrawal Committee Considering OptionsLCHA Kermess Fundraiser is Great SuccessWillow Grange NewsBible Study Group Meets Wednesdays Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!