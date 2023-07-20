Westport Island to Begin Well Water Testing Program July 20, 2023 at 10:45 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Wells Workshop In MarchWestport Island Wells Workshop in MarchWater Sampling Program Convenes Science Advisory BoardDRA in Maine Phytoplankton Monitoring ProgramBRLT Coastal Water Monitoring Program Recognized By Maine DEP Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!