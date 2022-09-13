Whitefield Hall Group to Hold Annual Meeting Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 10:40 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOpen House at Whitefield’s Union HallWhitefield’s Union Hall Observes the SeasonUnion Hall Meeting in WhitefieldCrafters Wanted for Whitefield FairLast Chance to Order Chicken Pies Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!