Whitefield Library and Community Center News July 13, 2021 at 3:41 pm Whitefield LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Library and Community CenterTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopSkidompha Library Receives Beanstack Black Voices MicrograntHome Weatherization Expert at Spectrum LunchBeachcombers’ Rest Nature Center to Open for Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!