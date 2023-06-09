Whitefield Lions Club Awards Scholarships June 9, 2023 at 12:14 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Lions Club Awards Legacy ScholarshipBristol Area Lions Award $12,500 in ScholarshipsWaldoboro Lions Club NewsWhitefield Lions Club Presents ScholarshipsWaldoboro Lions Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!