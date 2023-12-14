Whitefield Lions Mark Busy Holiday Season December 14, 2023 at 11:03 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Lions Club NewsHoliday Fruit Baskets DeliveredFood, Life, and ManhattansCommunity Spirit Thrives at Whitefield Lions ClubWhitefield Lions Give Harvest Dinner Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!