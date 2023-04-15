Whitefield Student Earns Academic Honors April 15, 2023 at 9:04 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Student Earns Academic HonorsReid Earns Second Honors at ClarkLobley on Georgia Tech Dean’s ListDean’s List for Springfield CollegeNewcastle Student Named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!