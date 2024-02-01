Whitefield Student Named to University of Alabama Dean’s List February 1, 2024 at 10:10 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDeveau Named To Troy U. Provost’s ListDavison Named to Dean’s ListVesery on UD Dean’s ListWhitefield Student Named to University of Alabama President’s ListBlair Named to UMaine Machias Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!