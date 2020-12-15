Whitefield’s Union Hall Observes the Season December 15, 2020 at 2:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKings Mills Union Hall Fall EventsCraft Fair in WhitefieldCrafters Wanted for Whitefield FairSanta Visits Children at Whitefield PartyWhitefield Celebrates ‘Old-Fashioned Christmas’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!