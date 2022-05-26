Wiscasset Receives Safety Enhancement Grant Submitted article May 26, 2022 at 3:51 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Gets Safety Enhancement GrantSomerville Fire Department Receives MMA GrantVitelli Introduces Bill to Help More Maine Workers Save for RetirementEdgecomb Gets MMA Dividend CheckBremen Gets Dividend Check from MMA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!