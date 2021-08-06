Wiscasset Republicans Meeting Aug. 11 August 6, 2021 at 4:45 pm Wiscasset RepublicansYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Rod & Gun Club Offers Lifetime Fishing License ContestLincoln County Republican Committee Monthly MeetingWillow Grange NewsCounty Republicans to Meet Dec. 11Waldoboro Republicans to Meet Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!