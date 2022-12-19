Wiscasset Senior Center Events Submitted article December 19, 2022 at 12:11 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesWiscasset Senior Center CribbageWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesWiscasset Senior Center Cribbage Scores Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!