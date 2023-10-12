Wiscasset Senior Center Updates October 12, 2023 at 10:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesWillow Grange NewsWiscasset Senior Center UpdateWiscasset Senior CenterWiscasset Senior Center Updates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!