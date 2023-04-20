Wiscasset Students Celebrate Bikes for Books April 20, 2023 at 2:05 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBikes for Books at BCSMasons Give Away Bikes at Dresden Elementary to Encourage ReadingTime for Masonic Bikes for BooksBikes for Books Gears up at NCSBikes for Books Winners Announced Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!