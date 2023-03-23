Wiscasset Students Excel at SkillsUSA Competition March 23, 2023 at 11:53 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWMHS Students Return to SkillsUSA CompetitionLA Spanish Students Shine on National ExamSouth Bristol Veteran Receives Delayed MedalsLA Students Take Home Medals at SkillsUSA CompetitionLincoln Girls Place 7th In State Swimming Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!