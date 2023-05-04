WMHS Students Honor Veggies to Table May 4, 2023 at 2:12 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Grow-to-Donate Farm Featured in Decor Maine MagazineRotary Supports Veggies to TableMaine Marathon Announces Veggies To Table As 2023 BeneficiaryVeggies to Table Readies for PumpkinfestNewcastle Resident Erica Berman Featured in Maine Homes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!