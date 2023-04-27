Young at Heart to Meet May 17 April 27, 2023 at 12:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYoung at Heart to Meet April 19York Shares Insights on Mobius, Inc. With Bristol LionsYoung at Heart to MeetYoung at Heart MeetingYoung at Heart meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!