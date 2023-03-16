A Celebration of Impressionist Painter Mary Cassatt at Lincoln Theater March 16, 2023 at 10:34 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThis Week at Harbor TheaterMedomak Arts Celebrates Women’s History MonthPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason‘I, Claude Monet’ at Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!