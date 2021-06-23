‘Acquired Symbols’ at Maine Art Gallery Not to Be Missed June 23, 2021 at 10:58 am Maine Art GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionRiver Arts Call to ArtistsDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonMaine Scene Reception at River ArtsRiver Arts Call to Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!