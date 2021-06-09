‘Acquired Symbols’ at Maine Art Gallery June 9, 2021 at 10:34 am Maine Art GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSymbols-Themed Maine Art Gallery Online ShowDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLincolnHealth Call to ArtistsFabric-Collage Artist at Saltwater Artists Gallery‘Artists’ Choice’ Opening Reception at River Arts is Sept. 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!