Adam Ezra Group Returns to Lincoln Theater for Another Benefit Show May 26, 2022 at 9:07 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the LincolnAdam Ezra, Oshima Brothers in Concert for Waldo TheatreFirst Supports Fish Ladder ConcertConcert on May 27 to Benefit Historic Waldo TheatreAdam Ezra Group in Concert at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!