An Afternoon of Poetry and Performance at the Merry Barn Submitted article January 16, 2023 at 1:08 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegistration Open for ‘Circus Stories’ at Merry BarnSummer Writing Adventures at Merry BarnSummer Writing Adventures at Merry BarnMerry Barn’s Virtual Summer Camp Registration OpenCelebrate International Dot Day Sept. 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!