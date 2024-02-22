An Evening with the Celtic Tenors March 1 February 22, 2024 at 10:15 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAn Evening With the Celtic Tenors, Live at The WaldoIrish Tenor Emmet Cahill to Perform at Boothbay Harbor Opera HouseDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonTickets on Sale for Le Vent du NordWaldo Theatre’s First Live Concert: Lydia Luce Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!