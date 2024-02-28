Andy Summers of The Police at The Waldo February 28, 2024 at 4:16 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHiss Golden Messenger Live at Waldo TheatreEchoes of Floyd, a Pink Floyd Tribute, at The Waldo Jan. 13Pink Floyd Tribute Echoes of Floyd Visits The Waldo Jan. 13GoldenOak to Play Waldo TheatreChase Away the January Blues with Studio Two Jan. 28 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!