Annual Maine Playwrights Festival Accepting Script Submissions September 14, 2023 at 10:09 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Arts Festival Poetry Workshop is Sept. 14Review: An Ode to ‘Otherness’ and MonheganAlna Composer to Debut Glenn Jenks Ragtime RevueWorld Premiere of ‘Mumbai to Maine’ at Harbor TheaterFamily-Friendly Open Studio Day at Fiore in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!