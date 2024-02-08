Applegate Artwork at the Bristol Area Library February 8, 2024 at 9:01 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLandscape Visionaries Barbara Applegate and Dianne Dolan at Pemaquid Art GalleryPemaquid Art Gallery Showcases Pastel and Oil PaintersDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonHolladay Photos at Bristol Area LibraryNew Managers at Pemaquid Art Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!