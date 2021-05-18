‘Art at the Grill’ Program Supports LA Art Students May 18, 2021 at 4:06 pm Damariscotta River GrillYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta River Grill Art Show Opening with Prix Fixe DinnerRiver Grill Offers Prix Fixe Dinner Specials to Celebrate Holiday Art ShowRiver Grill Offers Prix Fixe Menu for Art ShowNew Art Show at Damariscotta River GrillPears and Humans Featured in Freeman Exhibition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!