Art Exhibit to Donate Proceeds November 5, 2020 at 9:06 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonKat Logan Reception at Rising TideTalking Art in Maine Opening Fifth SeasonArt of Waldoboro’s Herbert at Maine Coastal IslandsSalt Pond Studio Exhibits Jane Herbert’s Mellow Side of Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!