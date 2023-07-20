Art For Acres Stone Symposium and Art Auction Event Kicks Off July 21 July 20, 2023 at 9:43 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSupport the ‘Starving’ Artists at Maine Coast Stone SymposiumA Summer to Celebrate ArtProgramming Change at Maine Coast Stone SymposiumDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonSculpture Symposium Starts on Boothbay Common Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!