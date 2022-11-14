Art in the Square at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 1:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay ‘Art in the Square’ Call to Artists‘What’s Nude in Boothbay Harbor?’ Call to Artists‘What’s Nude’ Show Coming Up in Boothbay Harbor‘What’s Nude in Boothbay Harbor?’ Art Show‘Gifts for Giving’ Coming up at Studio 53 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!