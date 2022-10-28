Art Opening at Bremen Library Submitted article October 28, 2022 at 3:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTime Shift at the Maine Art Gallery Through May 28Artists of Spiritual Calm at Pemaquid Art GallerySearching for That Unique Voice at Pemaquid Gallery of ArtistsArt Opening at Bremen LibraryWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!