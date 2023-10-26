Art Opening at Bremen Library Nov. 2 October 26, 2023 at 11:32 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonArt Opening at Bremen LibraryArt Opening at Bremen LibraryArt Opening at Bremen Library Feb. 2Wiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!