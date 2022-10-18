Artist Confronts Grief in Innovative Art Exhibition Submitted article October 18, 2022 at 2:43 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperTime Shift at the Maine Art Gallery Through May 28Daponte ‘Conversations’ Concert at River ArtsMaine Craft Weekend Events at Watershed CenterNobleboro Artist Selected for International Online Exhibit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!