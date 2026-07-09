Artists at the Point Returns to Pemaquid Art Gallery July 11

The annual Artists at the Point event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Pemaquid Art Gallery in Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

Visitors can meet artists, watch live demonstrations, and learn more about the creative process. There will be demonstrations from several gallery members throughout the day, plus opportunities to talk with artists and see works in progress.

There will be a welcome tent outside the gallery with someone available to greet visitors and answer questions.

Pemaquid Art Gallery celebrates its 98th season and continues to showcase paintings and other original artwork inspired by Maine and created by some of the region’s finest artists.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and admission is free.

For more information, call 677-2752 or go to pemaquidartgallery.com.

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