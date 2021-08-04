Artists Called for ‘Art Under the Tent’ Event August 4, 2021 at 2:24 pm The Lincoln HomeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Dog Days of Summer’ Art Show at SaltwaterPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionCLC Y Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 17CLC Y Holiday Bazaar is Just Around CornerLocal Flavors Summer Series Event at Newcastle Realty Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!