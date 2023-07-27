Artists’ Reception at Nickels-Sortwell Barn July 27 July 27, 2023 at 9:38 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesReception for the Plein Air Painters of Maine at Nickels-Sortwell HouseDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPlein Air Show at Maine Art Gallery Ends July 9Pears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionPlein Air Painting at Castle Tucker Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!