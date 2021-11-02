Artwork on Display at Pop-Up Event November 2, 2021 at 10:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Art Open HouseGeorge Mason Open House and Studio SaleBrandwein Gallery Open by AppointmentNew Works in Blue from George MasonArtist Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!