At the Lincoln July 13, 2021 at 10:09 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the LincolnFree Admission for High School Students for Toni Morrison FilmNew Toni Morrison Film Showing Oct. 22 in Damariscotta‘Indian Horse’ Film Second in Anti-Racism SeriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!