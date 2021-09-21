At the Lincoln September 21, 2021 at 12:02 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the LincolnPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonHistorical Fiction Writer to Speak at Skidompha Aug. 20‘Leonardo: The Works’ to Kick Off New Exhibition on Screen Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!