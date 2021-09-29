At the Lincoln September 29, 2021 at 11:06 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesArt Series Starts Nov. 8 with ‘Leonardo’Intimate Conversations Series Returns to Lincoln TheaterPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonLincoln Theater Launches 2019 Talking Food in Maine Series Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!