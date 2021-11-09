At the Lincoln November 9, 2021 at 4:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClassic Rock Movie ‘Stop Making Sense’ Returns to Big ScreenHarbor TheaterLCCT and Lincoln Theater to Present ‘Steel Magnolias’At the LincolnFilm at Lincoln Theater Highlights Native American Life Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!