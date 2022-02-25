At the Lincoln February 25, 2022 at 2:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThis Week at The Harbor TheatreAt the LincolnLincoln Theater Launches Classic Film ClubHarbor Theater Shows Classic Irish Comedy on March 14Harbor Theater’s Classic Film Series Starts Oct. 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!