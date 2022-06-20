At the Lincoln June 20, 2022 at 11:21 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHarbor Theater‘Rembrandt: The Late Works’ Screens April 12Cezanne Film Continues Art Series at Harbor TheaterPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!