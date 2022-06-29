At the Lincoln June 29, 2022 at 10:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMardi Gras with the State Street Traditional Jazz BandLincoln Theater Announces Summer Blockbuster SeriesState Street Traditional Jazz Band at Lincoln TheaterBeauSoleil to Perform at Opera HouseJud Caswell Performs at Mobius Pasta Dinner Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!