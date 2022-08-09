At the Lincoln August 9, 2022 at 9:48 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMusic Festival Presents Internationally Acclaimed ArtistsSalt Bay Chamberfest Features International Artists, Free EventsSalt Bay Chamberfest Music VideosSalt Bay Chamberfest’s Music Festival to Blend Sight and SoundChamberfest Music Videos Pair Lincoln County Views with Cello Music Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!