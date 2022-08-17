At the Lincoln August 17, 2022 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSalt Bay Chamberfest’s 23rd Season ContinuesSalt Bay Chamberfest Promises Top-Notch ProgramClassical, Jazz, Hip Hop at 25th Salt Bay ChamberfestChamber Concerts Return to Damariscotta in AugustFamed Violinist Jennifer Koh to Play Bach at Chamberfest Benefit Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!