At the Lincoln June 1, 2023 at 11:02 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Summer Programs For Teens, Adults at Merry BarnAt the LincolnMerry Barn Introduces Two New Summer ProgramsWMHS Pop-Up Exhibit at Wiscasset Art WalkExhibit Highlights Seafaring Traditions of Early Tattoo Art Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!